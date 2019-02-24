Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Saint Paul
536 Snelling Avenue N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
(651) 646-2844
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Age 82, died on Feb. 17, 2019 Of Longfellow neighborhood, Minneapolis Daughter of Nick and Dorothy Miller of Ionia, Iowa. She had been battling cancer, and was surrounded by family at her passing. She was an adventurous spirit whose journey led her from a childhood in the fields of Iowa, to the beaches of Southern California, the mountains of Colorado and finally the lakes of Minnesota in her career as a flight attendant. She then moved on to the Ozarks of Arkansas as a missionary and served the people of Central America under smoldering volcanoes. She raised a son and eventually returned to New Hampton, Iowa to care for her Mother. Her adventure came to an end in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis. She had returned to Minnesota to be close to her grandchildren. She leaves behind her son Luke Sonner, his wife Christine, and two grandchildren. Grant, a senior in high school, and 10-year-old Liam. She also leaves behind two sisters, Leota and Laura Lee Burns of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. And a brother, Bob Miller, of Maple Grove, Minnesota. Memorial Service Saturday, March 2nd at 2PM (visitation 1PM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL Funeral Home, 536 Snelling Ave N., St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
