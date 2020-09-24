1/1
Doris Marie "Dori" (Lundquist) OSOWSKI
1943 - 2020
Age 77, of Cottage Grove and Edina Passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, David Osowski; parents, Carl and Christine Lundquist; and beloved brother, Kenneth Lundquist. Survived by sister-in-law, Sally Lundquist; nephews, Paul (Shirley) Lundquist, Craig (Jill) Lundquist; niece, Susan (Tim) Buckley; great-nieces, Aila Buckley and Arabella Lundquist and great-nephew, Eben Buckley. Dori was born in St. Paul on February 2, 1943 to Carl and Christine Lundquist. Her older brother, Ken, took his job of big brother seriously and always looked out for her. In turn, Dori adored her older brother too. She went on to graduate from Mechanic Arts High School in St. Paul and later married David Osowski on May 29, 1965. Dori loved being active. She worked at St Paul Companies and later Wells Fargo retirement accounts and Kohl's jewelry. While she enjoyed her work, she also liked having fun with tennis, bowling, skiing with friends and travel. She traveled with family & friends to Italy, Hawaii, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Canada, and Gatlinburg. Dori and David also traveled to car shows in MN ("back to the 50s") and around the country. Dori loved being a member of the Crossroads Church in Cottage Grove where she regularly attended Bible studies. Her love of family and friends remained strong throughout her life, and Dori was quick with a ready smile to brighten anyone's day. She was a friend to everyone she met and will be missed as a person more precious than jewels. Private graveside service. Memorials preferred to Crossroads Church of Cottage Grove or the Alzheimer's Association. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
(952) 920-3996
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
