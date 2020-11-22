1/1
Doris Marie (Goeltl) ZANGS
Age 91 of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Albert "Dick" Zangs; her parents, Lawrence and Ella Goeltl; brother, Lawrence Goeltl; and her sister and best friend Shirley Heilman. She is survived by her children, Larry (Lisa), Denise (Brad) Cornell, Shelley (Tom) Lunzer, Bob (Patrice), Dan (Patty), Mary (Tom) Cain, Mark (Angie), Marlene (Frank) Ballis, David (Shelly); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, the family will be having a private Mass of Christian Burial.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
