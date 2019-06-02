Home

Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Doris R. MARTIN


Doris R. MARTIN Obituary
Born November 3, 1926 in Saint Paul. Died May 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, John and Adela Augustson; husband, Harry; sisters, Myrtle Malm and Agnes Hart. Survived by children Jeff (Anne), Craig and Steve (Kimi); grandchildren Grant, Jessica (Kenneth), Jonathan (Elizabeth) and Scott (Gina); and great-grandchildren James and Rose. Doris was a loving wife, proud mother and adoring grandmother. Memorial Service 12:00pm on Thursday, June 6 at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St. (Hwy 61), St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior. Reception following service. Private interment at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
