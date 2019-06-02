|
Born November 3, 1926 in Saint Paul. Died May 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, John and Adela Augustson; husband, Harry; sisters, Myrtle Malm and Agnes Hart. Survived by children Jeff (Anne), Craig and Steve (Kimi); grandchildren Grant, Jessica (Kenneth), Jonathan (Elizabeth) and Scott (Gina); and great-grandchildren James and Rose. Doris was a loving wife, proud mother and adoring grandmother. Memorial Service 12:00pm on Thursday, June 6 at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St. (Hwy 61), St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior. Reception following service. Private interment at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019