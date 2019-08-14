|
Age 85 of St. Louis Park Beloved Wife, Mother and Baubie Passed away on August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years Paul Reis, parents, Esther & Max Fishman and sister, Annette Glass. She is survived by daughters, Rollie Reis Mather (Dan) and Andrea Reis Goldberger (Mitch); grandsons, Max and Howie Goldberger; brother-in-law, Lou Reis and nieces Debbie, Judith, Gwen, Michelle and Susie. Funeral service 2:00PM, Friday, August 16th at UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY CHAPEL, 2605 W. 70 1/2 Street, Richfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Park Nicollet Foundation Comfort Care Bed Program (parknicolletfoundation.com) SHIVA, Sunday, August 18th at 7:00 p.m. at Knollwood Place, 3630 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffeptein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019