Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY CHAPEL
2605 W. 70 1/2 Street
Richfield, MN
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Knollwood Place
3630 Phillips Parkway
St. Louis Park, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris REIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris REIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris REIS Obituary
Age 85 of St. Louis Park Beloved Wife, Mother and Baubie Passed away on August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years Paul Reis, parents, Esther & Max Fishman and sister, Annette Glass. She is survived by daughters, Rollie Reis Mather (Dan) and Andrea Reis Goldberger (Mitch); grandsons, Max and Howie Goldberger; brother-in-law, Lou Reis and nieces Debbie, Judith, Gwen, Michelle and Susie. Funeral service 2:00PM, Friday, August 16th at UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY CHAPEL, 2605 W. 70 1/2 Street, Richfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Park Nicollet Foundation Comfort Care Bed Program (parknicolletfoundation.com) SHIVA, Sunday, August 18th at 7:00 p.m. at Knollwood Place, 3630 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffeptein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now