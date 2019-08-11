|
Sept. 21, 1926 ~ Nov. 19, 2018 Passed away November 19, 2018 at her son's home in Sterling, VA at 92. Preceded in death by husband Richard C. Amos, her parents Rev Wm. F and Elsie Tinge, sister Grace (Tinge) and Robert Berg; in-laws Clifford T. and Donna Amos and Ted and Shirley Adamek; and son, Wayne Allen Amos. Survived by her sister Esther (Tinge) and Pete Lindgren (since deceased); son David (and wife Anita) Amos; grandchildren Katlyn (and Sam) Catron, Zachary Amos, George and Laura Freeman, Jason Heisler, and Rich and Stephanie Freeman; many nieces, nephews, grandkids and friends. Doris was the first born of the three Tinge sisters, and grew up in rural Minnesota as German Lutheran preacher's kids. She moved to St Paul, obtained her cosmetology license and opened her own beauty salon before meeting and marrying Richard C. Amos in 1948. 62 years of marriage included raising 2 sons, building many houses, moving to Northern Virginia, Boston and back to NoVa before moving to Shoreview MN to retire in 1988. Doris came back to Virginia in 2012 to live with her son and daughter-in-law as she dealt with the ravages of Alzheimer's. Her final years were filled with girl's lunches, family visits, wonderful helpers and Hospice support, and a peaceful reunion with family on the other side. A Celebration of Life will be held in Shoreview, MN at the Holcomb Henry Boom Purcell Funeral Home 515 Highway 96 West at 11 am Saturday August 17th. Donations in her memory to the () are appreciated.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019