Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035

Doris Sommer SQUILLACE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Sommer SQUILLACE Obituary
Age 96 Passed away peacefully on February 21st, 2020. Res. Cerenity Senior Care, White Bear Lake, MN. Doris was born on October 27th, 1923 in Eden, South Dakota to Louie and Elizabeth Sommer. Preceded in death by beloved husband Nick, six siblings and one granddaughter. Cherished Mom, Grandma and Sister. Survived by son, Glenn (Cathy), daughters, Bellezza, Deb (Dave) and Suzy (Jeff); seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and two siblings. Doris had a gift of always making others feel loved. She was a caretaker, a friend, our pillar of strength, our role model for living life with kindness, generosity, courage and unconditional love. She will be forever missed. Private interment and celebration of life. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -