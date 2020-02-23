|
Age 96 Passed away peacefully on February 21st, 2020. Res. Cerenity Senior Care, White Bear Lake, MN. Doris was born on October 27th, 1923 in Eden, South Dakota to Louie and Elizabeth Sommer. Preceded in death by beloved husband Nick, six siblings and one granddaughter. Cherished Mom, Grandma and Sister. Survived by son, Glenn (Cathy), daughters, Bellezza, Deb (Dave) and Suzy (Jeff); seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and two siblings. Doris had a gift of always making others feel loved. She was a caretaker, a friend, our pillar of strength, our role model for living life with kindness, generosity, courage and unconditional love. She will be forever missed. Private interment and celebration of life. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020