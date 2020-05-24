Went to be with her Lord on May 16, 2020 Preceded in death by beloved husband, G. Moody Stewart, Jr. Survived by children, Paul (Terri), Carrie (Tom) Gullickson, Chris (Vance) Revennaugh; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; & brother, Carl (Gladys) Ferm. Dorisann was born in Kansas City, MO. She attended Northwestern College in Mpls. where she met her husband, Moody and married in 1952. They served together in pastoral ministry in St. Paul, International Falls, Circle Pines & Paynesville, MN. She also worked as a nurse in Paynesville. After moving to Roseville, she was very active with her church. Dorisann was a gifted vocalist and she enjoyed giving concerts, singing in choirs and giving voice lessons. She will be deeply missed by those she's left behind. A celebration of Dorisann's life will take place at a later date. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Music In World Cultures, miwc.org. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.