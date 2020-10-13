1/1
Dorothea Helen KANDLER
85, of Oakdale, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 9th, 2020 in Oakdale, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Evelyn. Survived by loving cousins and friends. Dorothea graduated with an education degree from Macalester College. She was a dedicated educator in the Minneapolis school system for many years. After retiring from Minneapolis, she taught at New Life Academy in Woodbury, MN. Dorothea's passions were her faith, reading scripture and sharing it with others. She was a prayer warrior and supported many missionaries and missions. The verse she wanted shared at this time is Psalm 16:11- "You have let me experience the joys of life and the exquisite pleasures of your own eternal presence." She loved to read, travel, entertain and be with people. Dorothea left a legacy of kindness and respect. She will be greatly missed. Visitation Wed, Oct 14, 5-7pm at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury. Interment Thurs, Oct. 15, 2pm at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville. Memorials to Samaritan's Purse. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
OCT
15
Interment
02:00 PM
Roselawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
6517389615
