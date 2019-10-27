Home

Dorothea M. "Tiny" LEONARD

Beloved Mom, Non, Old Non Age 93, of South St. Paul, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, John L. Leonard, Jr., and brothers, Lee Andersen & Tom Parker. Survived by children, Michael, Kevin (Carol), Kathy (Duane) Bodsberg, Terry, & Mary (Merlin Jensen); 6 grand-children; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Cheri LaBrie of Malta, MT; sister-in-law, Linda Parker of Hermiston, OR; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Dorothea retired from Blue Cross. A special thank you to The Sanctuary of West Saint Paul Assisted Living & Memory Care, and also to Midwest Hospice. You have our deepest appreciation. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church (840 19th Ave. N., So. St. Paul) with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
