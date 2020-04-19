Dorothea R. STOLZ
1926 - 2020
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma & Great Grandma Age 93 of North St. Paul. Born September 19, 1926, passed away peacefully April 13, 2020. Enjoyed family gatherings, music and theatre, with leading roles in musical productions in her high school years, was valedictorian of her high school class, and enjoyed dancing with the troops at local USO military service centers in her birthplace, New York City. Preceded in death by parents, William "Willie" & Mary Alice "Mae" Badior. Survived by beloved husband of 68 years, Ray; children, Karen (Paul Thomas) Buehre, Patricia (Harvey) Browne & Brian (Jo) Stolz; grandchildren, Shawn, Suzanne, Tyler, Russell, Olivia & Michelle; 4 great grandchildren; and sister, Joyce Tobiasen. Our deepest gratitude to the exceptionally compassionate staff at Cerenity Senior Care in White Bear Lake for the peace and comfort you provided our parents during Mom's short stay. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Church of St. Peter in North St. Paul at a future date yet to be determined. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
