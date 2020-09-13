Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma, & Great Grandma Age 93 of North St. Paul. Born September 19, 1926, passed away peacefully April 13, 2020. Enjoyed family gatherings, music and theatre, with leading roles in musical productions in her high school years, was valedictorian of her high school class, and enjoyed dancing with the troops at local USO military service centers in her birthplace, New York City. Preceded in death by parents, William "Willie" & Mary Alice "Mae" Badior. Survived by beloved husband of 68 years, Ray; children, Karen (Paul Thomas) Buehre, Patricia (Harvey) Browne & Brian (Jo) Stolz; grandchildren, Shawn, Suzanne, Tyler, Russell, Olivia & Michelle; 4 great grandchildren; and sister, Joyce Tobiasen. Mass of Christian Burial Friday (September 18, 2020) 12:00 PM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., N. St. Paul. Masks required. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery Addition. No flowers please. Memorials preferred to Church of St. Peter. To view the Funeral Mass live go to Sandberg Funeral Home website and click on link in Dorothea's obituary or go to Sandberg Funeral Home Facebook page (no account needed). 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com