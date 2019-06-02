Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Roselawn Chapel
803 W. Larpentuer Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Roselawn Chapel
803 W. Larpentuer Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea BERGLUND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea Rae "Dee" BERGLUND

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothea Rae "Dee" BERGLUND Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 29, 2019. Dorothea enjoyed her cross stitch, gardening, singing and continuing the Berglund Christmas cookie tradition. But her greatest love was spending time at her camper up in Springvale Campground. She was a past state queen and MN Grand Guardian of the International Order of Jobs Daughters and retired after 25+ years at Oppenheimer Wolf & Donnelly. Preceded in death by parents, Wallace & Dorothy; and sister, JoAnne. Survived by her niece, JoAnne Lynn Myhre; great-niece, Chelsea Rae; sisters, Judith Mae (Ron) Roach and Suzanne Elaine Wegner; many other nieces & nephews; and her beloved Schnauzers, Spencer & Sophie. A special thank you to the staff at The Pillars Hospice and all of her care providers. Visitation 11am with Funeral Service at 12pm on Wednesday, June 5th at the Roselawn Chapel, 803 W. Larpentuer Ave., Roseville. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now