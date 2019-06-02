|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 29, 2019. Dorothea enjoyed her cross stitch, gardening, singing and continuing the Berglund Christmas cookie tradition. But her greatest love was spending time at her camper up in Springvale Campground. She was a past state queen and MN Grand Guardian of the International Order of Jobs Daughters and retired after 25+ years at Oppenheimer Wolf & Donnelly. Preceded in death by parents, Wallace & Dorothy; and sister, JoAnne. Survived by her niece, JoAnne Lynn Myhre; great-niece, Chelsea Rae; sisters, Judith Mae (Ron) Roach and Suzanne Elaine Wegner; many other nieces & nephews; and her beloved Schnauzers, Spencer & Sophie. A special thank you to the staff at The Pillars Hospice and all of her care providers. Visitation 11am with Funeral Service at 12pm on Wednesday, June 5th at the Roselawn Chapel, 803 W. Larpentuer Ave., Roseville. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019