Age 88, of St. Paul Died June 23, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Jack. Survived and will be dearly missed by her children Greg, Jeff (Mary), Mark (Maryclare), Kathy, Steve (Nancy), Ann (Gary), Tom (Jody); grand children Kris, David, Laura, Joe, Nick, Lissa, Nikki, Cassie, Emily, Megan, Ben, Allie, Drew, Matt, Rachel, Sam, Malinda, and Miranda; 21 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers Tom Bernd, Jack (Elaine) Bernd, and Mike (Mary) Bernd. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Thursday at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W. Seventh Street, Downtown St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Wednesday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006 and at church 1 hour before the Mass. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Dorothy dedicated her life to faith, family, friends, and caregiving. She was a light that will always shine in our hearts. Memorial preferred to Our Lady of Peace.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 25, 2019