Age 85 of Circle Pines Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 20, 2019. She was born September 10, 1933 in Mankato, MN to Ernest & Agnes Frederick. Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; granddaughter, Cathy; siblings, Margaret, Lorraine, Lucille, Phyllis and Ernest "Bubby". Survived by children, Douglas (Mary Beth), Chris (Nancy), Gary (Connie Hansen), Lori Ann (Jason) Lindahl; grandchildren, Tracey Fujan-Biehn (Scott), Megan (Steven) Kaatmann, Jenny Ramirez Biehn (Joel), Tim (Amber), Nicole, Jeff (fiancee Stacy), Julia (fiance Brian), Caitlin, Gretchen, Simon, Selena, Abby and Elise; great-grandchild, Genevieve; siblings, Marcella Baker, Jim Frederick, Olley (Mary) Frederick, Grace Bohr and Willard Frederick; also many nieces nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 3 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Interment St. Joseph's Church Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23) from 4 - 8 PM Monday and at the church from 9:30 – 10:30 AM Tuesday until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Centennial Area Education Foundation (https://www.caefoundation.org) designated for the Lawrence Biehn Principal Scholarship or the Cathy Biehn Scholarship. MUELLER -BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019