Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
171 Elm St.
Lino Lakes, MN
Dorothy A. (Frederick) BIEHN


1933 - 2019
Dorothy A. (Frederick) BIEHN Obituary
Age 85 of Circle Pines Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 20, 2019. She was born September 10, 1933 in Mankato, MN to Ernest & Agnes Frederick. Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; granddaughter, Cathy; siblings, Margaret, Lorraine, Lucille, Phyllis and Ernest "Bubby". Survived by children, Douglas (Mary Beth), Chris (Nancy), Gary (Connie Hansen), Lori Ann (Jason) Lindahl; grandchildren, Tracey Fujan-Biehn (Scott), Megan (Steven) Kaatmann, Jenny Ramirez Biehn (Joel), Tim (Amber), Nicole, Jeff (fiancee Stacy), Julia (fiance Brian), Caitlin, Gretchen, Simon, Selena, Abby and Elise; great-grandchild, Genevieve; siblings, Marcella Baker, Jim Frederick, Olley (Mary) Frederick, Grace Bohr and Willard Frederick; also many nieces nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 3 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Interment St. Joseph's Church Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23) from 4 - 8 PM Monday and at the church from 9:30 – 10:30 AM Tuesday until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Centennial Area Education Foundation (https://www.caefoundation.org) designated for the Lawrence Biehn Principal Scholarship or the Cathy Biehn Scholarship. MUELLER -BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
