(nee Schroeder) Age 94 - Of St. Paul Passed away May 26, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Raymond; son, Craig; and son-in-law, Fred. Survived by children, Barry (Bill), Randy (Gale), Cindy, Susan (Dave) and Nels (Chris); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial service 10:00 AM Friday, May 31 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Visitation at the funeral home from 9-10 AM Friday. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Ecumen Lakeview Commons. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019