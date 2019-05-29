Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. PETERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy A. PETERSON Obituary
(nee Schroeder) Age 94 - Of St. Paul Passed away May 26, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Raymond; son, Craig; and son-in-law, Fred. Survived by children, Barry (Bill), Randy (Gale), Cindy, Susan (Dave) and Nels (Chris); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial service 10:00 AM Friday, May 31 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Visitation at the funeral home from 9-10 AM Friday. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Ecumen Lakeview Commons. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now