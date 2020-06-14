Dorothy A. PLONTY
1931 - 2020
1931 — 2020 Age 88, of Roseville Born Dec. 11, 1931 and died June 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Charles & Agnes Moser. Survived by husband of 59 years, Charles R. Plonty; sister, Aggie Moser; and many cousins. Dorothy was a longtime member of St. Agnes Church in St. Paul, graduating from St. Agnes grade school & high school where she made many life long friends, "the girls". Following in her mother's footsteps, Dorothy was a longtime member of the Swiss Society. She worked for many years for the MN Dairy Council as a secretary & bookkeeper. Due to the current health restrictions, a private family Mass was held followed by interment at Roselawn Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
