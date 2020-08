"Grandma G" of St Paul, MN, passed away on May 22nd, 2020. Dorothy was born May 12th, 1934. A Memorial Service will be held at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home on Friday, August 21st, 2020, with visitation from 11 am to 12 pm, and service beginning at 12:00 pm. Please wear your favorite bright color to the service in memory of Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com