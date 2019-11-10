|
|
Age 92, of Cumming, Georgia Passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 Born in Albany, Minnesota in 1927, she attended and graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was there she would meet Patrick Quirk, her husband of 57 years. They raised their four children in St. Paul, Minnesota. After her children grew up, she became a successful entrepreneur in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. With her husband by her side, they renovated an old movie theater into a very successful high-end shop called "The Quirk of Fate". It was a gift, jewelry, antique, and furniture store. She also displayed and sold her beautiful artwork in the shop. Her paintings were done in oil, acrylic, and watercolors and she even had a successful line of hand painted clothing. Upon retirement, they split their time between Naples, Florida and Hayward, Wisconsin. Dorothy has lived in the Atlanta area since 2012 following the death of her husband. Even in her 90s, Dorothy was never seen with a hair out-of-place, or without a fashionable outfit. Her elegance was a hallmark of who she was. She exhibited a lifelong craving for knowledge, recently reading up on the Kings of the British Empire. Her opinions never formed by ignorance, only passion. She loved her Minnesota Vikings, her cat Georgie, a good martini, but more than anything, she loved her family and her role of matriarch. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Patrick Quirk. Dorothy is survived by her children; William Quirk (Marilyn) of Gainesville, Georgia; Patricia Spitzmueller (Kenneth) of Falcon Heights, Minnesota; Nicola Abbott (James) of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; and Timothy Quirk (Margaret) of Mequon, Wisconsin. And her siblings; Anthony Mahowald (Mary) of Boston, Massachusetts; and Theodore Mahowald (Natalie) of Sequim, Washington. Dorothy also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 3 p.m.– 6 p.m. at McDonald and Son Funeral Home in Cumming, Georgia. There will also be a mass and burial at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples, Florida at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Forsyth Humane Society (Forsythhumane.org). Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899 www.mcdonaldandson.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019