Age 95 of Elmwood, WI died Saturday March 9, 2019 at the Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home, in Elmwood, WI. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday 3/15 at the Spring Lake Lutheran Church, rural Spring Valley, WI. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday 3/14 at Welcome Home Assisted Living (1121 Industrial Rd.) in Elmwood and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elmwood is serving the family. www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019