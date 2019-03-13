Home

Rhiel's Funeral Service Inc
105 Main St
Elmwood, WI 54740
(715) 639-2551
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Welcome Home Assisted Living
1121 Industrial Avenue
Elmwood, MN
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Spring Lake Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Lake Lutheran Church
Age 95 of Elmwood, WI died Saturday March 9, 2019 at the Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home, in Elmwood, WI. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday 3/15 at the Spring Lake Lutheran Church, rural Spring Valley, WI. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday 3/14 at Welcome Home Assisted Living (1121 Industrial Rd.) in Elmwood and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elmwood is serving the family. www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019
