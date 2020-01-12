|
Passed away on January 8, 2020, at 96 years. She was born in Minneapolis to Earl Baker and Esther Blixt Baker on April 26, 1923. Dorothy was married to Chester Gryniewski for 56 years before he passed away in 2000. Dorothy is survived by her five children, Suzanne Herder, CSJ, Paul (Nancy), Tom (Sandy), Bruce (Lisa) and Kris Jones (Dale); 9 grand children and 10 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband, Chester; and brother, Kenneth; along with many extended family members and friends. Funeral services, 10:00 Visitation and 11:00 Mass, will be held on January 16, 2020, at Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1890 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, Minnesota. Burial at Crystal Lake Cemetery, 3816 Penn Avenue North, Minneapolis, following luncheon. Gearty-Delmore 763-537-4511 www.gearty-delmore.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020