Dorothy (Severin) BRAUN
Age 90 of Luck, WI Passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 16, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Joe, son Jeff Braun (Jamie), daughter Jodi Lorenz (Ken), grand children Brandon Lorenz (Danielle), Holly Lorenz, Becky Braun (fiance Nick Continenza) and sister Sharon Fitzenberger. Dorothy raised her family in White Bear Lake and moved to Luck, WI to spend her retirement time on Big Butternut Lake. She loved her bowling league, card club, and ceramic classes. Dorothy was the "Ice Cream Lady" at Central Junior High School and always served the ice cream with a smile. She volunteered at the Luck School District for many years and enjoyed spending time with all the kids. She was the life of the party and always the last to leave. Dorothy was a loving mother and grandmother, she loved her family and friends with great passion and will be deeply missed. A celebration of Dorothy's life will take place at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
