Dorothy CARDARELLI
Age 88, Hudson Died Aug 14, 2020 Beloved Mom, Grandma, Sister Dorothy will live on in the hearts of her family children: Mary Cardarelli, Lori (Mark) Turner, Nancy Cardarelli, Andrea (Dave) Bourdeau; grand children: Joe (Lisa) Foster, Shawna Foster, Sydney Turner, Marki (Steven) Nunley, Toni Turner, Zachary (April) Bourdeau, Alexandria (Anders) Christensen, Ella Bourdeau; great grandchildren: Max Foster, Isabelle Foster, Logan Freeman, Aidan Foster, Gracie Foster, Liberty Nunley, Riley Bourdeau, Joseph Bourdeau, Wesley Bourdeau; siblings: Donald (Janet) Valento, Rosemary McNea, James (Kathy) Valento, Jack (LuAnn) Valento, Gerald Valento, Jeff Valento, Larry Valento, Mark (Mary) Valento, Tony (Theresa) Valento; sister-in-law Rosalie Valento, as well as many nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by John Valento (father), Esther Valento (mother), Lucina Valento (mother), Marvin Valento (brother), Lorie Vincent Cardarelli (husband), Brian Foster (grandson). Funeral Mass 11AM, Wednesday, August 19, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Hudson. Burial parish. Vis: Tues. August 18th, 5 to 7pm, O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, and one hour prior to the Mass at church on Wed. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
