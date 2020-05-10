Dorothy "Dot" (Murphy) CASHMAN
Adored mother, grandma, age 97, of So. St. Paul, died 1-11-2020. Survived by daughters Mary Jo (Gary) Nasiedlak, Linnae (Dale) Ebel, Margo (Steve) Wirtjes; daughters-in-law Monica & Jeanette Murphy; step-children Cindy Adams, Terry (John) Henk, Carol Cashman, Patricia (Cary) Arneson, James (Cynthia) Cashman; sister Margaret Swanson; brother Paul (Jody) Stohl; 25 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Arthur and Alva Stohl; husbands Jim Cashman & Lyle Murphy; sons Larry & Scott Murphy; brother Arthur Stohl; & brothers-in-law Donald, Chester, Robert & Thomas Cashman. We will miss her warm generosity, sunny disposition and unconditional love. A July service is postponed due to Covid-19. Memorials to your local food pantry, or Lewy Body Dementia Assn, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
