Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial service
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
View Map
More Obituaries for Dorothy PAUL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy D. PAUL


1923 - 2019
Dorothy D. PAUL Obituary
February 23, 1923 ~ August 5, 2019 Age 96, of St. Paul Preceded in death by her husband John and son Robert. Survived by her children, Renee Kasel, Roxanne (Joe) Halverson, Ronald (Gloria), Rochelle (Richard) Smith, Rosemarie (Ronald) Henk, Nori (Martin) Goplen, Jeff Paul and Tammy McNamara; many grandchildren and 4 siblings. Memorial Service Saturday (August 10th) 2 PM with a gathering of family and friends starting at 12 noon at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 6, 2019
