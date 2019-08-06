|
February 23, 1923 ~ August 5, 2019 Age 96, of St. Paul Preceded in death by her husband John and son Robert. Survived by her children, Renee Kasel, Roxanne (Joe) Halverson, Ronald (Gloria), Rochelle (Richard) Smith, Rosemarie (Ronald) Henk, Nori (Martin) Goplen, Jeff Paul and Tammy McNamara; many grandchildren and 4 siblings. Memorial Service Saturday (August 10th) 2 PM with a gathering of family and friends starting at 12 noon at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 6, 2019