|
|
Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother Age 93, of West St. Paul. Died on March 30, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter, Lynn Marie Blewett; and grandson, Justin Kaufenberg. Survived by loving husband of 71 years, Richard; children, Gary (Pamela), Thomas, Bruce (Leann), Robert (Carol), Joseph (Colleen); grand children, Renee, Amy, Frank, Tami, Chris, Tim, David, Brian, Jordan, Joan, Jeremy, Mikayla; and 21 great grandchildren. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 2nd. A recording of the Mass will be posted on the Klecatsky & Sons Funeral Home Facebook page later that same day. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Dorothy will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to or the Church of St. Joseph. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 1, 2020