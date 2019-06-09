|
Age 97, formerly of Saint Paul Passed away on June 4, 2019 She is preceded in death by 9 siblings. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Sharon Christensen; 2 grandchildren, Steve (Lora) Christensen and Kimber (Greg) Olson; and 5 great- grandchildren, Leah, Dylan, Kyle, Josie and Connor. Also survived by brother Ray Miller. Memorial service 10:30AM Wednesday, June 12th at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No. South St. Paul. Family will greet friends starting at 10:00 a.m. Private family interment. Dorothy made a career out of her love for antiquing.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019