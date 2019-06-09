Home

Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
Dorothy E. LENANDER


Dorothy E. LENANDER Obituary
Age 97, formerly of Saint Paul Passed away on June 4, 2019 She is preceded in death by 9 siblings. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Sharon Christensen; 2 grandchildren, Steve (Lora) Christensen and Kimber (Greg) Olson; and 5 great- grandchildren, Leah, Dylan, Kyle, Josie and Connor. Also survived by brother Ray Miller. Memorial service 10:30AM Wednesday, June 12th at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No. South St. Paul. Family will greet friends starting at 10:00 a.m. Private family interment. Dorothy made a career out of her love for antiquing.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
