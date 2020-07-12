1/1
Dorothy E. PRETZKI
Age 93, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley & Anna Pretzki; sisters, Florence (Phillip) Kennedy and Dolores (Joseph) Schmitz; and nephew-in-law, Robert Trusler. Survived by nieces and nephews, Doug (Lynn) Kennedy, Robert (Mary Ryan) Schmitz, Jane (Paul Larson) Kennedy, John Schmitz, Jim (Diane) Schmitz, Anita Kennedy and Ann (Jeff Herickhoff) Schmitz Herickhoff; and many great nieces and nephews. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church. Livestream information can be found on Mueller Memorial website, with interment at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
