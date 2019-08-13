|
1923 ~ 2019 Died Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home in Woodbury. Born to Joseph & Rose (Peterka) Schwendig in South Saint Paul, MN. Predeceased by her first husband, F. Robert "Bob" Edman, second husband, Howard Kingsbeck, and beloved brother, Walter Schwendig. Dorothy is survived by her children: Tom (Kate), Timothy, Joani, John (Geri) Edman, grandchildren Rob, Sarah, Elizabeth, Matthew, Margie, and Jack, four great-grand children, and many cherished in-laws, nieces and nephews. Dorothy was committed to using her God-given talents to serve and uplift her family. There was love in everything she did, big and small. The daily school bag lunches she made for her children were as beautifully prepared as special holiday feasts. She created exquisite, original quilts, but she made simple kitchen curtains with equal care. Her children are thankful for the many years that she cared for us. We want to thank Dr. Tina Johnson for the loving care she provided Dorothy over the past eleven years. Funeral service, Friday, August 16, 11:00 AM at Church of Saint Joseph, 1154 Seminole Avenue, West Saint Paul. Visitation at church starting at 9:30 AM. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery following the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 13, 2019