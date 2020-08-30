Dorothy ENGLERT

Died on August 27, 2020, at the age of 98 in Eagan, MN. Dorothy is survived by daughter Linda Enno; grandchildren Luke and Ben Enno and Rachel and Emily Frank; great-grandchildren Davin and Anjolique Enno. She is predeceased by husband Edwin; and daughters Joanne and Elizabeth. A funeral service is scheduled for 5pm on August 31 at Trinity Lone Oak Lutheran Church in Eagan. A reviewal will be from 4-5pm. Reverend Kroonblad will officiate. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 10930 102nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369.