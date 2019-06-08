|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother ~ Age 93, of St. Paul Passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Preceded in death by husband of 31 years, Clifford; great-grand children, Madelynn and Henry; 5 sisters; and 1 brother. Mitzi is survived by her daughter, Anne (George) Anderson; sons, John (Deborah), Paul (Mary Sue), and Joseph (Kathie); 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends whom will miss her dearly. Mitzi grew up in the Rice Street community and attended St. Bernard's School and Washington High School. Mitzi's passions included family, baking, shopping and love of dogs. Mitzi worked for the City of St. Paul and retired in 1984. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, June 10th 10:30 AM with visitation one hour prior at Transfiguration Catholic Church 6133 15th St N, Oakdale. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from June 8 to June 9, 2019