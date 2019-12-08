|
After a two-year battle with cancer, on November 20, 2019 Dorothy "Dotty" Gooding passed on at her home on Love Lake in Danbury, WI with family surrounding her. Our beloved Dotty, age 84, was born to Otto and Bertha Staiger in Chicago, IL. In 1947 they moved their family to Aurora, IL where Dotty attended Junior High and High School. Dotty attended Lawrence University in Appleton, WI, from which she graduated in 1956. On August 4, 1956 Dotty married Ralph Urban Gooding Jr. "Buck" in Aurora, IL, and they began their life together driving west across the country to Jordan Valley, OR, a largely Basque ranching community, where for two years they were half of the faculty. In 1958 Dotty and Buck moved to Roseville, MN to raise their three children. Throughout their childhoods', Dotty was completely dedicated to her children, exposing them to literature and the arts, running them to dance or music lessons, and immersing herself in their sports activities. In 1970, Dotty restarted her career at Edgerton Elementary School, where she went from classroom aide to permanent library staff. In 1993, after her two decades with the Roseville School District, Dotty and Buck retired and moved permanently to their cabin on Love Lake that they'd been lovingly renovating for years. Dotty wasn't retired long. She and Buck had many adventures traveling near and far with friends and family. They were passionate about Forts Folle Avoine, an educational Historical Park in Burnett County, WI, where Dotty served on the board for 17 years. She successfully wrote a tourism grant for $100,000 that was approved by Governor Thompson, developed and maintained the Annual Giving Fund that has brought over $100,000 to the Fort. Dotty's wishes were for no formal services at this time, but instead a Celebration of Life will follow late Spring or early Summer 2020 at Forts Folle Avoine. Dotty is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Buck; children, Susan Gooding, Carol (Doug) Gooding Colwell, and David (Mary) Gooding; grandchildren, Andrew and Claire Colwell; brother, Howard (Marilyn) Staiger. Dotty was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Bertha and Buck's parents, Ralph and Thelma. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Forts Folle Avoine, 8500 County Rd U, Danbury, WI 54830. Sunset Kapala Glodek 612-789-3596 www.sunsetfuneralservices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019