Age 88 of St. Paul, MN Born in Newcastle-on-Tyne, England, died at the Episcopal Church Home December 19, 2019 after living with a debilitating disease for over two decades. Preceded in death by father Herbert Troyte Griffith, mother Gladys Laura Briggs, brother Cecil Troyte Griffith (Mary), first husband Richard Harlan Kuhn, and second husband Arthur Royce MacDonald. Survived by children Laura, Christopher (LeeAnn), and Thomas William Kuhn (Mariann); Bradley (Barbara) MacDonald, ZeeAnn (Max) Mason, and Sally (Charlie) Sand; grandchildren Hannah, Josie, and Joshua (Dana) Kuhn, Helen (Paul Greer) MacDonald, Daniel (Laura Sponseller) MacDonald, Cora (Adam) Finley, Lucy and Margaret Mason, and Jack Sand; 7 great-grandchildren, 4 nieces, 1 nephew, many cousins, family members and friends. Retired from Burlington Northern as a corporate travel agent after 20 years. Her life was one full of adventure, love, and connection with people from all backgrounds. Her circle of family and friends continued to grow and deepen until the end. The family extends heartfelt thanks to all the staff who cared for Dorothy at The Gardens/ECH and her team from Grace Hospice. Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, December 28, 1pm at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 60 Kent St., St. Paul, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Paul Academy and Summit Schools Scholarship Fund and St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
