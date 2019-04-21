|
|
Age 91, passed away April 13, 2019. Preceded in death by husband of 65 years, James. Survived by children Bill, Mary (Dan) and Scott (Vicki); grandchildren Lynn (Rob), Angela, Ryan (Crystal) and Amy (Sean); great grandchildren Jax, Kalli, Hayden and Hudson; and sister Adeline. Visitation April 24th from 5-8 pm, White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Avenue, Apple Valley. Funeral Mass April 25th at 10:30 am with visitation one hour prior, Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 East County Rd 42, Burnsville. Luncheon to follow service. Interment Fort Snelling. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Alzheimers Assn or Church of the Risen Savior. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019