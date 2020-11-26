Beloved Mother Grandma & Great-Grandma Age 92, of Roseville. Passed away on November 23, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Robert; son, Terry; and brothers, Merle, Fran & Dick. Survived by daughters, Jan Walbridge, Lonnie Halgunseth & Melanie (Brian) Humenansky; daughter-in-law, Shelly; grandchildren, Michelle (Mike), Gabe, Derick, Kevin (BreAnna), Matt, Brad, Rachael & Angela; great-grand children, Autumn, Jesse, Alexis, Savannah, Weston & Cleo; other relatives and friends. Memorial service in the Spring (hopefully). MUELLER-BIES 6651-487-2550