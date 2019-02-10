Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Dorothy J. (Mears) KOCH


1927 - 2019 Obituary
Dorothy J. (Mears) KOCH Obituary
Age 92 Of North Oaks, MN Went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2019. Dorothy was born on January 13, 1927 to Helen and Harold Mears from St. Paul, MN. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Koch, her brother Jim Heidemann & daughter-in-law Diann Dunlevy-Koch. Dorothy grew up and later raised her own family in E. St. Paul, MN. A wizard on the sewing machine, she worked at Powers Department Store as a seamstress for many years. Dorothy is survived by her sons Robert (Maryann), Jim (Melissa), Thomas (Mary), and Mike (Donna); 11 grandchildren; & 9 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Waverly Gardens in North Oaks at a later date. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019
