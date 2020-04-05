|
Her entire family said a final goodbye at age 81 in her Stillwater home on Tuesday, March 31st. Dorothy is now in heaven with her mother, Annie Shaffer; brother, Frank 'Buddy' Shaffer and sisters, Elizabeth 'Teat' Hinote and Evelyn Freeman. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Phil; daughter, Jennifer; and son, Jason (Brooke) and many close friends. Dorothy was active in the church choir and loved to sing before inclusion body myositis started taking its toll. She was known for her beautiful vibrato as well as fiercely standing up for others and never backing down. Dorothy loved her southern cooking such as collard greens, corn bread, okra and grits. She retained her southern accent her whole life even though she spent the majority in Minnesota rather than Pensacola, FL where she was born and raised. No trip down memory lane would be complete without noting she was also a die-hard Packer fan and Twins fan. Dorothy was thrilled to attend the final games for both the Twins '87 and '91 World Series. She lost her voice for days afterwards and beat her own thighs black and blue while cheering them on to victory! Now we all cheer you on to victory in heaven. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020