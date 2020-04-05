Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy ROOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. ROOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy J. ROOD Obituary
Her entire family said a final goodbye at age 81 in her Stillwater home on Tuesday, March 31st. Dorothy is now in heaven with her mother, Annie Shaffer; brother, Frank 'Buddy' Shaffer and sisters, Elizabeth 'Teat' Hinote and Evelyn Freeman. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Phil; daughter, Jennifer; and son, Jason (Brooke) and many close friends. Dorothy was active in the church choir and loved to sing before inclusion body myositis started taking its toll. She was known for her beautiful vibrato as well as fiercely standing up for others and never backing down. Dorothy loved her southern cooking such as collard greens, corn bread, okra and grits. She retained her southern accent her whole life even though she spent the majority in Minnesota rather than Pensacola, FL where she was born and raised. No trip down memory lane would be complete without noting she was also a die-hard Packer fan and Twins fan. Dorothy was thrilled to attend the final games for both the Twins '87 and '91 World Series. She lost her voice for days afterwards and beat her own thighs black and blue while cheering them on to victory! Now we all cheer you on to victory in heaven. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -