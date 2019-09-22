Home

Dorothy Jane (Dot) MOREHEAD

Age 83 Formerly of Cottage Grove & Lindstrom Dorothy grew up in Henderson, MN, and married her true love Rohne in 1955. Survived by children Roch (Becky), Jami (Lam), Troy (Naomi), and Aaron (Michelle), 16 grand-children, 6 great grandchildren, siblings Fay, Jim, Jean and Jack. Reunited in death with beloved husband Rohne and daughter Tamera, siblings Ruth, Bob and Nancy, parents Lyle "Dutch" and Ann Fleming. Funeral Friday, September 27, at 11:00 AM at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Lindstrom. Visitation one hour prior at church, lunch to follow. Dorothy loved her family, playing bridge and was truly the life of every party. She will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
