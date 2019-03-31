|
Age 92 Of North Oaks, MN Went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2019. Dorothy was born on January 13, 1927 to Helen & Harold Mears from St. Paul, MN. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Koch, her brother Jim Heidemann & daughter-in-law Diann Dunlevy-Koch. Dorothy is survived by her sons Robert (Maryann), Jim (Melissa), Thomas (Mary), & Mike (Donna); 11 grandchildren; & 9 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life Friday (4/5) 11:00 AM at WAVERLY GARDENS, 5919 Centerville Road, North Oaks, with Visitation 1/2 hour prior to Service. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019