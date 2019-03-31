Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
WAVERLY GARDENS
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
WAVERLY GARDENS
5919 Centerville Road
North Oaks, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy KOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean (MEARS) KOCH


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Jean (MEARS) KOCH Obituary
Age 92 Of North Oaks, MN Went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2019. Dorothy was born on January 13, 1927 to Helen & Harold Mears from St. Paul, MN. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Koch, her brother Jim Heidemann & daughter-in-law Diann Dunlevy-Koch. Dorothy is survived by her sons Robert (Maryann), Jim (Melissa), Thomas (Mary), & Mike (Donna); 11 grandchildren; & 9 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life Friday (4/5) 11:00 AM at WAVERLY GARDENS, 5919 Centerville Road, North Oaks, with Visitation 1/2 hour prior to Service. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now