Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
344 W. University Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55103
651) 222-6363
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
501 Lawson Ave. W.
St. Paul, MN
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
501 Lawson Ave. W
St. Paul, MN
Reverend Dorothy Jean WEBSTER

Reverend Dorothy Jean WEBSTER Obituary
Age 72 of St. Paul Passed away on January 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother. She is survived by son, Fred Webster; grandchildren, Ashley Soria (Brian) and Christian Webster; great-grandsons, Eli and Isaiah Soria; sisters, Evangelist Lola Hughes, Mother Lottie McCaa, Virginia Young, Willie Veatrice Webster and Elizabeth Webster; brothers, Frank Webster, Bennie Webster, Mayor Charles Webster, William Webster and Kennedy Webster; also a host of nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Service 11:00 a.m. Friday at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 501 Lawson Ave. W., St. Paul. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at church (10–11 a.m.).
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020
