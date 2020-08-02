1/
Dorothy JORGENSON CSJ
This joyful adventurer, passionate proponent of peace, whose zest for life inspired all who loved her, died on July 8, 2020, at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. Dorothy was born in Grand Forks, ND to Joseph and Mary (Renner) Jorgenson on July 20, 1925. In 1943 she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. Her educational path included a BA in History and English (1954), Religious Education (1971) from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, and a MED in English (1960), from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI. Dorothy's vocational work included 20 years of teaching at St. Charles and St. Helena in Minneapolis; Transfiguration, Nativity, and St. Mark in St. Paul; St. Edward in Minneota; and St. Joseph in Hopkins where she was also superior. The next 30 years were devoted to Minnesota parish religious education programs at St. Alphonsus, Brooklyn Center; St. Raphael, Crystal; St. Vincent, Osseo; House of Prayer, Stillwater; St. Stephen, Anoka; St. Mary and St. Peter, St. Peter; and area parishes in Benson and Murdock, MN where she also served as Pastoral Minister. At age 77 Dorothy joined the staff at Sarah's... an Oasis for Women. Of her life she had this to say: "I felt a real strong call. I have never been sorry. It has been a rich life." Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Rosie Myerchin and Lucille Meier; brothers Joe and Ray Jorgenson. She is survived by many nieces and nephews; grand nieces and nephews; lifelong friends; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Her Funeral Celebration will be Friday, August 21, 2020, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Social distancing, limited seating, mandatory wearing of masks will be observed. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation. Sister Dorothy, rest in love and peace.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
