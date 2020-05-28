May 4, 1928 – May 26, 2020 Died peacefully of natural causes at Presbyterian Homes of MN (PHM) Boutwell's Landing in Oak Park Heights, MN. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward Speer Reid and is survived by her children: Ann Reid, Nancy Reid (Rob Roach), David Reid (Laurie Rhodes) and Peter Reid (Tracey); and grandchildren / great grandchildren: Ed Reid (Stacey) / Addy, Julianne Day(Corey) / Kennedy, Elliot Joy, and Jude; Kelly Reid, Alex Reid / Peter, Lizzie Reid, Ann (Gideon Dodge), Kate Roach, Blake Reid, and Lauren Reid. She passed her love of gardening, music, nature and art onto her family and community. She was a founding volunteer at PHM of MN, and enjoyed her membership in St Paul Jaycee Wives, Children's Hospital Guild, and Garden Club. She grew lasting friendships in the Mahtomedi Club and Early American Glass Club and enjoyed Innijiska friends with Ed for over 50 years and learning how to square dance. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to PHM at Boutwell's Landing. Private Family Interment. 651-439-5511