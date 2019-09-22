|
|
Age 93, of Minneapolis Passed Away Sept. 18, 2019 She was born December 30, 1925 in LeRoy, MN to Edward and Katherine (Rothenburger) Karlen. Dorothy was a woman from a farming family who moved to the big city. Growing up on the farm near LeRoy, she was the youngest of 3 children and was always looked after by her parents, her older brothers and her extended family. She left LeRoy and moved to the Twin Cities to attend Macalester College and later the U of M. She received a Bachelor's degree from Macalester and her Masters from the U. Dorothy worked as a Medical Technologist/ Scientist for 39 years at Swedish Hospital and HCMC. She even went back as volunteer librarian at the hospital. All thru her life Dorothy loved to travel. She went on many world-wide adventures, taking pictures and Super 8 movies from where she visited. She shared many a story of her adventures and had all the background data to support them. In her later years she enjoyed visiting her brother Roy and his wife, Marguerite, attending Knox Presbyterian Church and afternoon lunches, with friends and family, and sometimes former co-workers. She will be missed. She is survived by her extended family, and friends all over the country. Memorial Service– Celebration of Life, Friday, Sept. 27, at 11:00 AM at Knox Presbyterian Church, 4747 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls. Interment at LeRoy, MN. Memorials may be given to Knox Presbyterian Church Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019