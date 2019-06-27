|
(nee McDonnell) Age 101 of Marian Care Center Dorothy was born on April 4, 1918 and passed away on June 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by husbands Francis Ralph Hubley & Arthur DeChene; parents Agnes & Robert McDonnell; brother Robert McDonnell; and sister Helen Martin. She is survived by sister-in-law Jeanne McDonnell; nieces; nephews; cousins; great nieces & nephews and great great nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 29th at 1:00 pm at Cerenity Marian Center Center, 200 Earl Street with visitation one hour before the Mass. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 3rd, 1:15 pm - arrive by 1:00 pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 27, 2019