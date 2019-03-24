|
Age 93 of St. Paul Born in Hugo Preceded in death by her 11 siblings. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Harry; her children, Terry (Ronna), Bruce, Doug (Jody) and Laura; her grandchildren, Luke, Perri and Laine; and many other family members and friends. Funeral Service 10:30AM on Friday, March 29th at CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1945 Prosperity Road, Maplewood, with visitation 1 hr prior to the service. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Cross Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019