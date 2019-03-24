Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy LINROTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. (Nadeau) LINROTH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy L. (Nadeau) LINROTH Obituary
Age 93 of St. Paul Born in Hugo Preceded in death by her 11 siblings. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Harry; her children, Terry (Ronna), Bruce, Doug (Jody) and Laura; her grandchildren, Luke, Perri and Laine; and many other family members and friends. Funeral Service 10:30AM on Friday, March 29th at CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1945 Prosperity Road, Maplewood, with visitation 1 hr prior to the service. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Cross Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.