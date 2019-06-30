Home

Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
Dorothy L. MEYER

Dorothy L. MEYER Obituary
Age 85, of Columbia Heights Passed away on May 19, 2019 Preceded in death by loving husband, Tom; siblings, Stephanie Christ, Helen Bodick, Gen Mika, Joseph Krawczyk, Lucy Zandaroski, Wanda Cooley. Survived by son, Mark (Amelia); daughter, Joyce (Scott) Salazar; grandchildren, Andy (Molly), Stefan (Ana), Sarah, Josie, Noah; great grandchildren, Mila and Ezra. A Memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4030 Jackson Street NE - Columbia Heights, on Saturday, July 20 at 11:00am with a visitation one hour prior. MillerFuneralFridley.com 763.571.1300
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
