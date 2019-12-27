|
|
Age 91 Passed away December 24, 2019 Survived by husband Gordy of 38 wonderful years; son Alan (Patricia) Melin and daughter Julie (Mona) Melin; son/daughter-in-law David (Doris) Witzel, Karen (Gene) Thornton; 6 grandchildren; as well as several great-grandchildren; brothers Roland (Lillian) and John Hellquist; sister Marilyn Dalchow and also many other family members and friends who will miss her. Dorothy was preceded in death by husbands Garth Schantzen and Vern Melin; sisters Betty Erickson and Elaine Langlie. Memorial service will be 10:30 am Monday, December 30, 2019 at Newport Lutheran Church, 900 – 15th Street, Newport. A private interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 27, 2019