|
|
Age 86 of Edina, formerly of Richfield and St. Paul, died peacefully January 16, 2020. Born and raised in St. Paul, Dorothy attended Holy Spirit School and St. Joseph's Academy (Class of 1951). She and Walter C. Vavrosky were married in 1953 and began their life together in St. Paul. Their family grew to include four daughters before moving to Richfield in 1965. Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She was later promoted to grandmother, a role she relished. She also made time to be a Girl Scout leader, Meals on Wheels volunteer (40+ years), and Stephen Minister. She was an excellent sewer and quilter, making dozens of quilts for family members. Dorothy was preceded in death by parents Edward and Mary (Praska) Lalla and brother Gregory Edward Lalla. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Wally; daughters Jan (Jon) Peterson, Cindy (Richard) Gengler, Kathy (Eric) Thiss and Rita Vavrosky (Steve Schulstrom); fifteen grandchildren Scott, Katie, Mike, Megan, Becky, Julie, Greg, Laura, Mary, Genie, Linnea, Maggie, Sam, Evan and Ed; seven great-grand children Cecelia, Beck, Evelyn, Luke, Ryland, Flora and Kaylee; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Resurrection will be Tuesday, January 21 at 11:00am with visitation at the church beginning at 10:00am. Church of the Assumption, 305 East 77th Street, Richfield, MN. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to () or donor's choice. Special thanks to the caring staff of Brookdale Edina Memory Care.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020