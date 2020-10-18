Born March 28, 1977, passed away unexpectedly on October 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband Dr. Norman Piatti of Hugo, parents Rowland and Hariett Edwards of Shoreview, sisters Christina (Mike) Yarnold of Atlanta, Ga and Stephanie (Greg) Pusch of Plymouth, and her nephew and niece, Joshua and Rachel. Dorothy had a servant heart, always willing to help those in need. From childhood she was a loving Christian, and her actions showed it. She was actively involved in volunteering and spreading God's love through mission trips to Slovakia and Tanzania. She will be greatly missed, especially at Christmastime when she led her family's celebrations.