Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gearhart Funeral Home
11275 Foley Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 554483336
(763) 755-6300
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Gearhart Funeral Home
11275 Foley Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 554483336
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy BERGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Lurline (Barham) BERGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Lurline (Barham) BERGER Obituary
Of Fridley was born in New York City on October 27, 1924. She died January 15, 2020 at the age of 95. She obtained her 2nd master's degree in Social Work in 1966. In 1970, Dorothy founded Tasks Unlimited, a lodge program dedicated to helping people with serious mental illness. She worked for People, Incorporated as the director of Hewitt House from 1978 until her retirement in 1994. Dorothy had many friends and was engaged in her community and with her family. She is survived by her brother, Francis Barham and his sons and her sister Joyce Lazar and her children, her son, Robert, her daughter-in-law Kathleen Schmitt, her grandson Jon and his wife Jen and her three great grand-daughters, Anabelle, Lilah and Clara. Funeral service 12 PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at Gearhart Funeral Home, 11275 Foley Blvd., Coon Rapids, MN. Burial following Morningside Memorial Gardens. Memorials appreciated to Tasks U nlimited. Gearhart Funeral Home 763-755-6300 www.GearhartFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -