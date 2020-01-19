|
Of Fridley was born in New York City on October 27, 1924. She died January 15, 2020 at the age of 95. She obtained her 2nd master's degree in Social Work in 1966. In 1970, Dorothy founded Tasks Unlimited, a lodge program dedicated to helping people with serious mental illness. She worked for People, Incorporated as the director of Hewitt House from 1978 until her retirement in 1994. Dorothy had many friends and was engaged in her community and with her family. She is survived by her brother, Francis Barham and his sons and her sister Joyce Lazar and her children, her son, Robert, her daughter-in-law Kathleen Schmitt, her grandson Jon and his wife Jen and her three great grand-daughters, Anabelle, Lilah and Clara. Funeral service 12 PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at Gearhart Funeral Home, 11275 Foley Blvd., Coon Rapids, MN. Burial following Morningside Memorial Gardens. Memorials appreciated to Tasks U nlimited. Gearhart Funeral Home 763-755-6300 www.GearhartFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020